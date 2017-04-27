BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
April 26 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 FFO per share c$1.21
* Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day
* Upstream production was 725,100 boe/d in Q1 of 2017, compared with 691,400 boe/d in prior year quarte
* Full year outlook range for syncrude production has been updated from 150,000 - 165,000 bbls/d to 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d
* Full year outlook range for syncrude cash operating costs has been updated from $32.00 - $35.00/bbl to $36.00 - $39.00/bbl
* Full year outlook range for e&p production has been updated from 95,000 - 105,000 boe/d to 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d
* Qtrly operating earnings of $812 million or $0.49 per common share
* Suncor's share of syncrude production was 142,100 bbls/d in Q1 of 2017, compared to 112,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter
* Significant progress made on hebron and fort hills with both projects on track for first oil at end of 2017
* Average refinery crude throughput increased to 429,900 bbls/d in q1, compared to 420,900 bbls/d in prior year quarter
* Suncor energy - 2017 capital program will focus on bringing suncor's major growth projects, fort hills and hebron, to first oil by end of year
* Full year outlook range for syncrude crown royalties has been updated from 1% - 3% to 3% - 6%
* Plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of company's shares over next twelve months
* Suncor energy - syncrude advanced planned q2 turnaround to help mitigate impact of incident, expects to return to normal operating rates during q2
* Qtrly net earnings were $1.352 billion , compared with $257 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
* Teck Resources Ltd - now expects its Q2 average realized coal price to be between US$160 and US$165 per tonne