BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.98
July 27, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.98

* Qtrly refining and marketing (R&M) crude throughput improved to 435,500 bbls/d from 400,200 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Qtrly total oil sands production was 413,600 barrels per day (bbls/d) compared to 213,100 bbls/d in prior year period

* Suncor Energy - Qtrly exploration and production production increased to 125,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 117,600 boe/d in prior quarter

* Total upstream production was 539,100 boe/d in Q2 of 2017, compared with 330,700 boe/d in prior year quarter

* Oil sands operations production was 352,600 bbls/d in Q2 of 2017, compared to 177,500 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Production in Q2 of 2017 was impacted by first five-year turnaround of expanded firebag central facilities

* Overall production guidance for 2017 remains unchanged

* Oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel were $27.80 in Q2 of 2017, compared to $46.80 in prior year quarter

* Suncor's share of syncrude production was 61,000 bbls/d in Q2 of 2017, compared to 35,600 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Syncrude cash operating costs per barrel in Q2 of 2017 were $97.80, a decrease from $113.55 in prior year quarter

* Suncor Energy Inc - FY outlook range for E&P production has been updated from 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d to 115,000 - 125,000 boe/d

* Full year outlook for syncrude production has been updated from 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d to 130,000 - 145,000 bbls/d

* Full year outlook range for syncrude cash operating costs has been updated from $36.00 - $39.00/bbl to $42.00 - $45.00/bbl

* Suncor Energy - Full year outlook range for oil sands operations cash operating costs has been updated from $24.00 - $27.00/bbl to $23.00 - $26.00/bbl

* Says updated full year outlook range for capital expenditures of $5.4 billion- $5.6 billion has increased from $4.8 billion- $5.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

