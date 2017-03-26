March 27 Suncorp Group Ltd:

* To issue a new perpetual, subordinated, convertible, unsecured security, suncorp capital notes (capital notes), to raise $250 million

* Capital notes are expected to be quoted and tradable on Australian Securities Exchange

* Issuing capital notes to raise eligible additional tier 1 capital, proceeds of which it expects to use to fund capital needs

* Margin will be determined following the Bookbuild and is expected to be in the range of 4.10 pct–4.30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: