BRIEF-Space3: Aquafil to be listed on MTA market through merger with Space3
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT APPROVED THE BUSINESS COMBINATION THROUGH THE MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF AQUAFIL SPA INTO SPACE3 SPA
March 27 Suncorp Group Ltd:
* To issue a new perpetual, subordinated, convertible, unsecured security, suncorp capital notes (capital notes), to raise $250 million
* Capital notes are expected to be quoted and tradable on Australian Securities Exchange
* Issuing capital notes to raise eligible additional tier 1 capital, proceeds of which it expects to use to fund capital needs
* Margin will be determined following the Bookbuild and is expected to be in the range of 4.10 pct–4.30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Hong Kong shares steadied on Friday after the previous session's sharp slide triggered by U.S. monetary tightening, but the benchmark index posted its biggest weekly loss in three months.
