BRIEF-Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Suncorp Technologies Ltd
* Group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expected substantial loss mainly attributable to realized fair value loss of held-for-trading investment in listed securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.