BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights
* Q1 revenue $700,000 versus $600,000
* Q1 revenue view $1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share of $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc - expects that its current cash resources are sufficient to fund company into june 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs