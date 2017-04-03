BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of the ohio state university-sponsored preclinical study of btk inhibitor sns-062 at aacr annual meeting
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - study demonstrated that, unlike ibrutinib, sns-062 inhibition of btk signaling is unaffected by presence of c481s mutation
* Sunesis Pharmac- with active ind, remain on track to dose first patient in planned phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced b-cell malignancies this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group