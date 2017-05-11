BRIEF-Metrofile to buy Tidy Files Proprietary Limited for 75 mln rand
To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand
May 11 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Sunfloro sells all shares, a filing from the Swedish FSA shows
* Sunfloro held 6,000 A shares before the transaction
Sunfloro held 6,000 A shares before the transaction

Velociraptor Ltd holds 15.9 percent, or 6,000 A shares
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO