UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd :
* Company has entered into a merchandise sale and purchase framework agreement with Yangzhou Sunfonda
* Shaanxi Sunfonda would sell imported volkswagen automobiles to Yangzhou Sunfonda from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources