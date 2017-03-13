Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Sungevity Inc
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Sungevity, inc - enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group
* Sungevity inc - voluntarily files for chapter 11 protection, enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group
* Sungevity inc - under terms of agreement, northern pacific group to buy substantially all of co's assets, including equity interests in european operations
* Sungevity, inc - secures $20 million financing to fund day-to-day business Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.