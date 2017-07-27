BRIEF-Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products

July 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment

* Sunopta - signed agreement to sell equipment used in production of flexible, re-sealable pouches from Allentown, PA facility to Skjodt-Barrett for $2 million​

* Sunopta Inc - ‍anticipate discontinuation of contract manufacturing pouched baby food products to be profit neutral​

* Sunopta Inc - Sunopta will continue to produce aseptic beverages from its Allentown, PA facility, which were not part of sale​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: