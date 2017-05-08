May 8 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional
common shares
* Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of
5,125,036 common shares of sunopta
* Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit
oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of
sunopta on or before may 6, 2020
* Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also
the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not
exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding
* Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to
make share purchases only through open market purchases on
nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years
* Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting
trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of
preferred stock
