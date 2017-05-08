May 8 Sunopta Inc

* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares

* Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of 5,125,036 common shares of sunopta

* Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of sunopta on or before may 6, 2020

* Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding

* Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to make share purchases only through open market purchases on nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years

* Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of preferred stock