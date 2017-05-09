BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Sunpower Corp
* Sunpower - in 15 business days of receiving notice from co certifying co encountered liquidity support event, total SA to provide guaranty of payment obligations
* Sunpower - in consideration for commitments of total SA, co will pay to total sa a commitment fee and a guarantee fee for any guaranties issued Source: (bit.ly/2phWdnp) Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd