May 11 SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* FY 2017 GUIDANCE REITERATED

* NET INCOME ALMOST DOUBLED TO CHF 13M IN Q1'17 YOY AND EQUITY FCF IMPROVED IN-LINE WITH SUNRISE'S EXPECTATION

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA UP +2.1% YOY FROM CHF 140M TO CHF 143M WITH CONTINUED COST FOCUS COMPENSATING FOR LOWER REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE DOWN -1.0% (NOT ADJUSTED FOR MTR: -3.3%) YOY FROM CHF 446M TO CHF 431M AS CUSTOMER GROWTH CONTINUED TO BE OFFSET BY LOWER AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU)

* EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND TO AGM FOR FY'17 IN RANGE OF CHF 3.45 TO CHF 3.55 PER SHARE TO BE PAID FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES IN 2018