BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Sunrun Inc
* Sunrun Inc says on May 9, 2017, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Sunrun and National Grid entered aggregate $202 million of senior secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2phELzg) Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd