March 8 Sunrun Inc:

* Total revenue grew to $120.6 million in Q4 of 2016, up $20.9 million, or 21% from Q4 of 2015

* Sunrun reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $120.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $125 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "in Q1, we expect to deploy approximately 69 MW, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth."

* "For full year 2017, we expect to deploy 325 MWs, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth."