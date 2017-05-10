May 10 Sunrun Inc

* Sunrun reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunrun Inc - in Q2, we expect to deploy approximately 72 mw, reflecting approximately 15% growth in first half of 2017 compared to prior year.

* Sunrun Inc - For full year 2017, we continue to expect to deploy 325 mws, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: