BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
April 19 Sunshine Heart Inc:
* Sunshine Heart announces pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering
* Sunshine Heart Inc - offering of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit
* Sunshine Heart Inc - offering of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.