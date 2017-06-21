June 21 Sunsuria Bhd:

* Refers to news article appearing in the Star titled “sunsuria on track to achieve rm900 million earnings target”

* Clarifies that earning target as stated in the article should read as “sales target” instead of earnings target

* Clarifies that sales target of RM800 million to RM900 million is subject to various prerequisite approvals Source :(bit.ly/2soMGdX) Further company coverage: