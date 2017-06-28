Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 Sunsuria Bhd:
* Sunsuria Builders inked milestone partnership with China’S Citicc International Investment
* Under the agreement, CITIC will hold a 51 pct stake in the JV co with SBSB Holding the remaining 49 pct
* The two companies will form a jointventure company in a partnership arrangement
* Sunsuria to be CITIC Construction’S sole partner for all construction works in Malaysia Source text (bit.ly/2slBf3s) Further company coverage:
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.