June 28 Sunsuria Bhd:

* Sunsuria Builders inked milestone partnership with China’S Citicc International Investment

* Under the agreement, CITIC will hold a 51 pct stake in the JV co with SBSB Holding the remaining 49 pct‍​

* The two companies will form a jointventure company in a partnership arrangement‍​

* Sunsuria to be CITIC Construction'S sole partner for all construction works in Malaysia