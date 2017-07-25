FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Suntec REIT acquires property in Australia from Mirvac Group
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 11:03 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Suntec REIT acquires property in Australia from Mirvac Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

* Acquisition Of 50% Interest In Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia

* Suntec REIT through unit, entered into agreements to acquire 50% interest in Olderfleet, 477 Collins Street

* Agreement for a consideration of A$414.17 million

* Acquisition to improve earnings,distributions to unitholders with initial net property income yield of 4.80% upon practical completion

* Acquired property to be developed from Mirvac Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.