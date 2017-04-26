April 26 Sunvim Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 228 million yuan to 263 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in FY 2016 (175.3 million yuan)

* Comments that the good operating condition at present is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0BkN9b

