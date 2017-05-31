BRIEF-ASBISc May prelim revenue up 22 pct yoy
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 81.48 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for 1.1 billion yuan ($161.47 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 382.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, project
* Says it plans to acquire 18.52 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for up to 250 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rjwjNI; bit.ly/2sd9QC4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion in the second-largest U.S. initial public offering this year.
* Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share Further company coverage: