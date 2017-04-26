UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Sunway International
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a maximum of 872.9 million placing shares at HK$0.086 per placing share
* Intends to utilise as to about HK$60.00 million of net proceeds from placing for development of financial services business Source text (bit.ly/2q7npVr) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources