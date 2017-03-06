March 6 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it signs data centre project in Guizhou worth 300 million yuan ($43.51 million)

* Says its unit signs agreement on smart city PPP project in hunan with investment estimated at 977.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lvMfg5; bit.ly/2msCmiH

