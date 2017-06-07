BRIEF-Fabege continues development of Råsunda
* FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL
June 7Sunwood Corp
* Says it took out a loan of 1.15 billion yen from The Higashi-Nippon Bank, Limited to fund acquisition on June 7
* Says loan term is 15 years
* Says previous news was disclosed on May 19
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h4nEdo
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.