March 29 Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks reports fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $18.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 30 percent

* Backlog of $48.5 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $47.5 million at December 31, 2015

* Management expects backlog at end of Q1 2017 to increase in 2017 versus both prior year Q1 2016 backlog and prior quarter backlog

* Qtrly net loss of $3.7 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million, in year-ago quarter