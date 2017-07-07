July 7 Sunzen Biotech Bhd:

* Enters share sale agreement with Chum Mun Cuan & Lim Poh chuw for acquisition of 5.3 million ordinary shares in share capital of Ecolite

* Deal for a purchase consideration of 12.1 mln rgt

* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the Sunzen Group