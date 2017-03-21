March 21 Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:

* Agreed on new property projects

* Agreements cover five day care properties and four nurture properties for different customers

* Acquisition value of new properties is approximately 17.9 million euros ($19.3 million)

* In company's assessment fair value of properties would exceed 20 million euros

* New agreements have no effect on company's guidance for year 2017

* Says approximately 150 new jobs will be located in facilities. Source text for Eikon:

