March 21 Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:
* Agreed on new property projects
* Agreements cover five day care properties and four nurture
properties for different customers
* Acquisition value of new properties is approximately 17.9
million euros ($19.3 million)
* In company's assessment fair value of properties would
exceed 20 million euros
* New agreements have no effect on company's guidance for
year 2017
* Says approximately 150 new jobs will be located in
facilities.
