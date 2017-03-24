UPDATE 2-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
March 24 Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:
* Resolved to issue in offering up to 4,500,000 new offer shares at a subscription price of 7.00 euros
* Subscription price of offer shares, being 31.5 million euros ($34 million) in aggregate, will be recorded in unrestricted equity reserve Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster quotes)
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.