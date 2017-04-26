UPDATE 1-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
April 26 SUOMINEN OYJ:
* SUOMINEN CORPORATION’S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 AIMS AT SIGNIFICANT NET SALES GROWTH AND ELEVATING PROFITABILITY TO A NEW LEVEL
* DURING STRATEGIC PERIOD OF 2017-2021 AIMS TO REACH AVERAGE RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) OF 15% DURING PERIOD
* AIMS TO REACH AN AVERAGE ANNUAL NET SALES GROWTH RATE OF 6 PERCENT DURING PERIOD
* SEES OPERATING WITH A GEARING RATIO PRINCIPALLY IN RANGE OF 40-80%
* UPDATED COMPANY'S DIVIDEND POLICY
* AIMS TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 30% OF ITS PROFIT FOR PERIOD IN ANNUAL DIVIDENDS
* AIMS FOR NET SALES TO EXCEED EUR 600 MILLION BY 2021
* SAYS OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WILL ELEVATE TO ABOVE 10% IF SUOMINEN SUCCEEDS IN EXECUTING ITS STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S. technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers, but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.