April 26 SUOMINEN OYJ:

* SUOMINEN CORPORATION’S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 AIMS AT SIGNIFICANT NET SALES GROWTH AND ELEVATING PROFITABILITY TO A NEW LEVEL

* DURING STRATEGIC PERIOD OF 2017-2021 AIMS TO REACH AVERAGE RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) OF 15% DURING PERIOD

* AIMS TO REACH AN AVERAGE ANNUAL NET SALES GROWTH RATE OF 6 PERCENT DURING PERIOD

* SEES OPERATING WITH A GEARING RATIO PRINCIPALLY IN RANGE OF 40-80%

* UPDATED COMPANY'S DIVIDEND POLICY

* AIMS TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 30% OF ITS PROFIT FOR PERIOD IN ANNUAL DIVIDENDS

* AIMS FOR NET SALES TO EXCEED EUR 600 MILLION BY 2021

* SAYS OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WILL ELEVATE TO ABOVE 10% IF SUOMINEN SUCCEEDS IN EXECUTING ITS STRATEGY