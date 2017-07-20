BRIEF-Suominen says 2017 net sales will improve from year 2016

July 20 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj

* For full year 2017, net sales will improve from year 2016 but its comparable operating profit will fall short of 2016 level

* Higher level sales will continue for rest of 2017

* Business environment of second half of 2017 seems more encouraging than that of first half of year

* Estimate on net sales growth in 2017 remains unchanged

* Start-up progress of new production line at bethune slower than expected, new line to generate less sales in 2017 than previously forecasted