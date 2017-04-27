US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Super Micro Computer Inc:
* Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 3rd quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.40 to $0.50
* Sees q4 2017 sales $655 million to $715 million
* Q3 sales $631.1 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $599.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $639.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: