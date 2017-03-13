March 13 Supercom Ltd

* Supercom announces full year 2017 outlook and third quarter selected financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $5.3 million to $5.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $35 million

* Supercom Ltd - majority of 2017 revenue is expected to be derived from North and South America and Europe

* Supercom Ltd - company will not host a conference call today

* Supercom Ltd - Q3 gross profit margin is expected to be in range of 37-38%.

* Supercom Ltd - "Our financial performance in 2016 was impacted by significant restructuring efforts taken" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: