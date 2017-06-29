UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Supergroup Plc:
* FY pretax profit rose 53.1 percent to 84.8 million stg
* Key highlights of unaudited FY17 results following a random theft of draft of preliminary results for 52 week period ended 29 April 2017 from an employee
* FY revenue up 27.4 percent to 752.0 mln stg, with retail like-for-like 4 sales growth up 12.7 percent
* FY18 full year underlying profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources