UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
May 11 SuperGroup
* Group revenues for full year increased by 27.2% to £750.6m
* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%
* Positive lfl sales in each of group's sales channels in Q4
* Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7%
* Wholesale revenue maintained levels of growth delivered in first half year, growing on a full year basis by 42.9%
* In line with guidance, gross margin performance across group's sales channels have been broadly flat year on year across second half
* Group level gross margins are anticipated to decline on a full year basis in range of 120 bps to 140 bps
* Anticipates that full year profit will be in range of £86m - £87m in line with market expectation
* We remain confident in continued delivery of sustainable revenue and profit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.