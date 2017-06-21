WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Superior Gold Inc:
* Superior Gold - received approval from department of mines and petroleum of Western Australia to commence development and operation of Hermes project
* Superior Gold - final environmental approval for Hermes Project included clearing permit, is valid from July 1, 2017
* Superior Gold Inc - in near term, co is focused on re-establishing plutonic gold operations capable of producing 100,000 ounces of gold annually
* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.