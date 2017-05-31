BRIEF-Altice USA Inc shares open at $31.60 on the NYSE vs IPO price of $30.00 per share
Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share
May 31 Superior Gold Inc:
Commencement of drilling at Timor extension target, at company's 100% owned plutonic gold mine
Superior Gold - for Timor extension target, co has planned budget of about $0.5 million & expects to commence drilling in early June with completion by mid-July
Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers