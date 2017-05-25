May 25 Superior Gold Inc:

* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Superior Gold Inc qtrly revenue totaled $26.6 million versus $24.8 million

* Superior Gold Inc qtrly adjusted net income was $2.1 million or $0.03 per share

* Superior Gold Inc qtrly gold produced 20,769 ounces versus 22,994 ounces

* Superior Gold Inc qtrly total material milled 322,405 tonnes versus 408,233 tonnes

* Superior Gold Inc - company has liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy

* Superior Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: