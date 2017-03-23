BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Superior Industries International Inc :
* Superior Industries announces transformative acquisition of Germany-based Uniwheels Ag
* aggregate equity purchase price is anticipated to be approximately $715 million.
* Says will commence a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares of Uniwheels Ag on March 23, 2017
* transaction will be funded through a combination of debt, preferred equity, and balance sheet cash
* under terms,Uniwheels Malta will receive cash consideration of 226.5zl per share upon close of tender offer
* preferred equity will be purchased by TPG Growth; transaction approved by boards of directors of co, Uniwheels Malta
* Uniwheels public shareholders will receive cash consideration of approximately 236zl per share
* following deal anticipates that it will reduce its annual dividend from $0.72 per share to $0.36 per share
* debt financing will be provided by consortium of banks including Citibank Na, JP Morgan, Royal Bank Of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition