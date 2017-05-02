UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Superior Plus Corp-
* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results
* Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77
* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75
* Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34
* Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000