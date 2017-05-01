BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
May 1 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior plus extends and increases its syndicated credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp - credit facility has been increased to $620 million with no changes to financial covenants and will now mature on April 28, 2022
* Superior Plus - units and comercial e industrial erco (Chile) limitada completed an extension of its $570 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Superior Plus Corp says credit facility will mature on april 28, 2022
* Superior Plus Corp - in addition, accordion facility which could provide an additional $180 million of capacity has been maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.