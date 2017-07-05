BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Superior Plus Corp-
* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.
* Superior Plus Corp - purchase price of approximately us $31.5 million
* Superior Plus Corp says purchase price will be funded by drawing on superior's existing credit facility
* Acquisition of assets of yankee and virginia is expected to be immediately accretive to superior
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016