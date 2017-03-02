March 2 Superior Uniform Group Inc
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's
subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28,
2017
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - revolving credit facility has
a term of five years and term loan matures in February 2024 -SEC
filing
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - credit agreement replaces
third amended and restated credit agreement, dated March 8, 2016
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - lender providing co revolving
credit facility in maximum principal amount of $35.0 million, a
term loan in amount of $42.0 million
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lCXcbK)
Further company coverage: