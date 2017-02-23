UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Superior Uniform Group Inc
* Superior Uniform Group, Inc. reports operating results for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 sales rose 21.6 percent to $64.7 million
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - Over next three to five years on average, we expect organic growth in our uniform segment will exceed 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources