Feb 22 Superloop Ltd-

* Superloop signs australian capacity agreement

* Signed a 15 year indefeasible right of use ("iru") agreement with vocus group limited

* Agreement with Vocus Group Limited ("vocus") for international, intercapital, regional ethernet access and metropolitan fibre capacity in australia

* Value of deal is in excess of $20 million over 15 years