BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for non-timely 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2ldW969) Further company coverage:
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries