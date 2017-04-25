UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Supervalu Inc:
* Supervalu reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $2.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.89 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail identical store sales were negative 5.8 percent
* Supervalu Inc - fiscal 2017 included a $577 million after-tax gain on sale of Save-A-Lot, recorded in income from discontinued operations, net of tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources