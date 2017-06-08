June 8 Supervalu Inc:

* Supervalu Inc - on june 8, co entered into fourth amendment agreement relating to second amended and restated term loan credit agreement dated jan. 31, 2014

* Supervalu Inc - third amended and restated term loan agreement provides for initial term loan facility of $525 million - sec filing

* Supervalu- co may incur additional term loans under third amended and restated term loan agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $500 million