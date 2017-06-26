UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu announces the resignation of cfo bruce besanko
* Supervalu announces the resignation of cfo bruce besanko
* Says cfo bruce besanko resigned
* Supervalu inc - rob woseth, executive vice president, chief strategy officer, will assume additional position of interim chief financial officer
* Supervalu - david johnson, will assume additional position of interim chief accounting officer, while co completes a search for a permanent cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources