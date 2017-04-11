UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers
* Supervalu - Under terms of deal, reverse termination fee of $9.5 million may be payable by Supervalu to Unified Grocers upon termination of merger deal Source text: [bit.ly/2p0DETP] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources